Salute trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises a gripping cop drama

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan on Friday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Salute. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Dulquer as a cop, which is a first in his career. And Dulquer looks sharp as a razor in the police uniform. However, unlike most big hero cop films, the film seems not far removed from reality, in which a hero cop can indulge in abuse of power and get away with it in the name of protecting the law.

Judging by the trailer, Salute seems like a grounded procedural drama. It is safe to assume that Dulquer plays the role of a disgraced cop, who is now aching for a shot at redemption. The trailer cuts between past and present. In the past, Dulquer appears happy and content with his family and his job. In the present day, he misses his bygone days when he was happy and content.

In addition to acting in Salute, Dulquer Salmaan is also bankrolling the film.

Salute is written by screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, who are regular collaborators of Rosshan Andrrews. The film also marks Diana Penty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. It also stars Manoj K. Jayan in a pivotal role.

Salute will open in cinemas on January 14.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Kurup. The movie, which is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, emerged as a hit at the box office.

Dulquer is also bankrolling Puzhu. The film marks his first collaboration with his father Mammootty, who is playing the lead role in Puzhu. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu.