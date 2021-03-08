Salute first look: Dulquer Salmaan says it’s ’embarrassing’ as he reveals his dashing cop avatar

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan on Monday revealed his look from his upcoming film, which has been titled Salute. He is playing a cop in the movie, which is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. “End Game ! (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page while sharing the first look. “As embarrassing as it is, here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute” ! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew !”

In addition to acting in Salute, Dulquer is also bankrolling the film.

Salute is written by scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, who are regular collaborators of Rosshan Andrrews. And the film also marks Diana Penty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. It also stars Manoj K. Jayan in a pivotal role.

Dulquer Salmaan on Monday also announced that his new production venture, Puzhu. It is a special project in his career as it marks his first collaboration with his father Mammootty, who is playing the lead role in Puzhu. The just-announced film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently waiting for the release of his ambitious film, Kurup. The movie is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.