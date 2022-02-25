Saiju Kurup on Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan: I hope Gunda Jayan will be a role model

An actor who has done memorable character roles over 17 years, Saiju Kurup will be seen playing the titular role in Arun Vaiga’s movie Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan. After his debut in the lead role in veteran director Hariharan’s 2005 movie Mayookham, he went on to play many minor characters until he got a break in 2012 movie Trivandrum Lodge, directed by VK Prakash. Soon, Saiju became an integral part of Malayalam cinema and was recognized as a versatile artiste. His character Arakkal Abu in Aadu franchise has a separate fan base.

An actor who has risen through the ranks in Malayalam cinema, Saiju Kurup will yet again play the lead role in a movie after 17 years. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Saiju talks about his new film, his career growth and more.

How does it feel to play the titular role for the first time in your career? Does it add more pressure on you as an actor? Also, how did you become a part of this movie?

Yes, I have a bit more anxiety. It’s a kind of anxiety associated with every movie we are part of – the anxiety to know whether people will accept it or not. Of course, I am a bit more tensed because I play the titular role in the movie. But, I am trying to relax myself, and I am trying to read scripts in these last two days to distract myself from the tension.

Director Arun Vaiga had three options in mind to play the lead role. After the other two didn’t work out because of date issues, he approached me and briefed me about Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan. There were many supporting characters in the movie, so initially I thought I would be doing one of those roles. I was not prepared for a lead role. I told Arun to cast someone else in the lead role and I would do one of the supporting characters. The reason why I said that is because I want to be in a safe zone now. I am getting to play meaningful supporting roles, and I just wanted to stick to that. So to play the lead role is always an extra responsibility, and I prefer peace of mind (laughs). But Arun insisted that I listen to the whole script and give it a second thought. So screenwriter Rajesh Varma gave a narration and I felt a lot of confidence upon hearing the script. It might be my personal perception, but I really felt the script was brilliant and I decide to do the lead role of Gunda Jayan. I am playing the role of an uncle in the movie and I have three sisters. The elder sister’s husband died long back and Jayan takes the responsibility to manage the marriage of his niece. I thought Gunda Jayan will be a role model among uncles because we usually hear people saying these uncles are really irritating. If anyone of those uncles can change their attitude towards their niece or nephew by watching Gunda Jayan, I will be happy. In my personal life, I try to be a good uncle to my sister’s son, but in some families, the uncles will be a villain. Gunda Jayan can be a role model for all those uncles.

Can you tell more about Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan?

The movie is based in a rural village in Kerala and the story happens in a below middle class family. As the name suggests, Gunda Jayan is an old goon who used to engage in fights and all, but now he has become matured and a good person at heart. He has a family of his own. He is shown doing everything possible to make his niece’s wedding happen. The movie focuses on some issues that happen in the wedding house. There’s comedy, tragedy, emotional track, family moments, suspense, good songs and good visuals. We have shot this entire movie in Vayalar in Cherthala.

As an actor, how do you maintain visibility in the industry?

I don’t do anything specifically to increase or maintain my visibility in social circles. I haven’t created a Facebook page. I still have my personal profile. Many friends tell me to put pictures with different appearances on Instagram. I don’t do all that. I just use social media to post the posters, songs and trailers of the movies I’m part of. See to be in this field, I think the best we can do is ask for good projects and characters. For the next 7-8 months, I am fully engaged. The moment I have a gap, I will ask for a chance without any shame. I don’t try to maintain relations in the industry just to get a chance. I call the director of a movie and ask him directly if they can accommodate me for a role. And obviously, I have few friends in the industry and I keep in touch with them.

How do you avoid getting typecast?

Actually, I am lucky that I haven’t gotten typecast. Maybe it’s because of my physical appearance that I am getting different types of roles. Usually if someone clicks in a comedy role, they are given only such roles for a long time but fortunately I get different types of characters. I don’t plan to do different characters. It is just that I am offered different characters.

And sometimes you can’t commit to certain projects and it mostly happens because of date issues. And in some cases, I won’t have the confidence to do certain characters. For example, I read the script of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 and I said to the director that I won’t be comfortable doing Payyanoor slang. But later both of us forgot about this slang issue and I was cast in the movie. So things like this happen sometimes. When I can’t pull off the character’s way of talking, slang etc., I feel it will affect my character and the movie. I then think it is better to leave such characters. Also, I try to avoid characters that are repetitive in nature. I tell the directors beforehand that I have done similar kind of characters and it is better to cast someone else.

Your performance in Mayookham was not very well received. How did you manage to get over it and strengthen your foothold in the industry?

(Laughs) Actually, my performance in Mayookham was far better than some other roles I did during my early days in the industry. I didn’t try to do anything specifically to polish my acting skills. I think, over time, by doing minor roles I became better as an actor till I got my breakthrough role in Trivandrum Lodge.

As a self-made actor who has risen through the ranks in the industry, do you think star kids have an unfair advantage?

Whoever you are, you need talent to survive in this industry. Maybe star kids get an easy entry but they can sustain in the industry only by doing good characters and quality movies. Only then they will get a break in the industry. Also, whether you are a star kid or a normal person, you can become successful only if you can connect with the audience. For some, it might happen in their first movie itself. For others, it takes many movies to get that connection. In my case, I think I am luckier than the star kids because even though I was a common man, I got to do the lead role in my first movie. I think star kids have more pressure than actors like me who come from normal backgrounds because they have to maintain the name and fame of their fathers and will be constantly compared with their fathers.

Your first movie was Mayookham directed by Hariharan. How did you get your entry into cinema?

I was a sales manager in Trivandrum. I went to meet MG Sreekumar for an official purpose and it was he who directed me to Hariharan. Hariharan sir was on the lookout for a newcomer who is 6-feet-tall and has wide eyes. Sreekumar Sir thought my appearance matched Hariharan’s requirements and luckily I got the role.

Do you have any process before doing a character?

I don’t anything specific to play a character. I am a director’s actor. I use the information given by the director to understand the kind of character I am playing. In Gunda Jayan, the director told me the character was once a goon and he has a little bit of OCD. He never looks at others’ eyes while talking, not because he is a liar or afraid of something, but that’s the way he is. Also, people are bit fearful of Gunda Jayan but his family knows well that Jayan will protect them always. This is the brief I got about Gunda Jayan. So this will be always in the back of our mind while we perform as that character.

Are you happy with the trajectory of your career?

I happy where I am now. I just want do movies without break and I am very much content with the way my career has shaped up.