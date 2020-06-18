Malayalam screenwriter-director Sachy passes away

Sachy was 48. Sachy was 48.

Malayalam screenwriter and director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, passed away in Thrissur on Thursday. He was 48.

Following a cardiac arrest, Sachy was admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday. He remained critical and was on ventilator support.

Sachy gave up practicing law to follow his passion for cinema. He entered the film industry as a screenwriter in collaboration with writer Sethu. Sachy made his debut as a screenwriter with 2007 film Chocolate, which he co-wrote with Sethu. The writer duo went on to pen films like Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles.

In the early 2010s, the writer duo parted ways, and Sachy started writing films independently. He went solo for Mohanlal’s Run Baby Run, which was directed by Joshiy. Later, Sachy wrote films like Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving Licence.

He made his debut as a director with Anarkali in 2015. However, his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum gave Sachy his first major break as a director.

Celebrities down south took to social media to offer their condolences.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly tweeted, “Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!”

Tamil director Thiru shared on Twitter, “RIP Dir #Sachy Loved his #AyyappanumKoshiyum & #DrivingLicense (screenplay) Unbelievable!!!”

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and wrote, “Dir #Sachy 💔 #Rip Breaks my heart …Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity..Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently …Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense”

