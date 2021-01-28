Saajan Bakery Since 1962 trailer: Aju Varghese and Lena promise a feel-good film

If you thought the recent Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen squeezed the romance out of culinary science, the upcoming film Saajan Bakery Since 1962 aspires to put some passion and love back into the kitchen. Or at least that’s what we make of the trailer of Saajan Bakery Since 1962, which was released on Wednesday.

Going by the trailer, the film follows the conflict within a family that owns Saajan Bakery, since 1962. The siblings get into a fight over their rightful claim on the family business. While the elder sister now takes care of the bakery, her younger brother wants to shake things up by staking the shelves with his own choice of baked goods. It seems like a classic case of conflict between the old guard versus the young. However, the trailer also promises a lot of feel-good and rewarding moments.

The film stars Aju Varghese, Lena, Ranjita Menon and Ganesh Kumar among others. Director Arun Chandu of Sayanna Varthakal fame has helmed this film. He has also co-written the screenplay with Sachin R Chandran and Aju Varghese.

Saajan Bakery Since 1962 is due in cinemas on February 12.