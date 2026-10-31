‘Rules change when roles reverse’: Anupama Parameswaran’s cryptic note on double standards

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Actress Anupama Parameswaran has shared a detailed note on her Instagram stories, calling out the double standards in how people judge the same actions depending on who is involved. Without naming anyone, the actress spoke about being made to feel guilty for things that are now considered acceptable when the roles are reversed.
“The things you were once made to feel guilty about have become perfectly normal when the roles are reversed,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.
She said even simple actions, such as expressing happiness, appreciating those who support you and enjoying small moments, can invite unnecessary criticism. “It makes you realise that sometimes, it was never really about what you did. It was about who was allowed to do it,” she added.
Also Read: ‘Life was exhausting’: Anupama Parameswaran on relationship trauma amid Dhruv Vikram rumours
On social media and performance
Anupama clarified that interacting with people on social media is something she has enjoyed for years and is not a recent development. “I’ve always loved interacting with people here, and it’s something I’ve been doing for years, not something I discovered yesterday,” she wrote.
She said she would continue engaging with her followers “genuinely and sustainably”, but would not let it come at the cost of her mental peace. “I’ll continue doing so genuinely and sustainably, but not desperately or at the cost of my own peace,” she added.
She also pushed back against the idea that love and gratitude need to be constantly displayed online to be considered real. “Life beyond social media comes with its own responsibilities and battles, and I have plenty of those too. Love and gratitude don’t need to be constantly performed to be real,” she wrote.
Also Read: ‘I was crying every single night’: Anupama Parameswaran recalls toll of past relationship
Anupama also spoke about how people often form opinions based on what they see on social media, without knowing what is happening in someone’s personal life. She ended her note by returning to the central theme of double standards. “Funny how the rules change when the roles reverse,” she wrote.
About Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran is a Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil actor known for films such as Premam (2015), A Aa (2016) and Kodi (2016). Earlier this year, she spoke to SCREEN about the emotional and physical toll of her past relationship. She was last seen in Crazy Kalyanam, which was released on October 16.