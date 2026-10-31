‘Rules change when roles reverse’: Anupama Parameswaran’s cryptic note on double standards

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has shared a detailed note on her Instagram stories, calling out the double standards in how people judge the same actions depending on who is involved. Without naming anyone, the actress spoke about being made to feel guilty for things that are now considered acceptable when the roles are reversed.

“The things you were once made to feel guilty about have become perfectly normal when the roles are reversed,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

She said even simple actions, such as expressing happiness, appreciating those who support you and enjoying small moments, can invite unnecessary criticism. “It makes you realise that sometimes, it was never really about what you did. It was about who was allowed to do it,” she added.