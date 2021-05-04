Rosshan Andrrews to remake Prithviraj-starrer Mumbai Police in Tamil?

Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews on Monday marked the 8th anniversary of his hit cop film Mumbai Police with an announcement. Rosshan revealed that he will be soon remaking Mumbai Police. “8 years of ‘ Mumbai police ‘ !!! Sharing some great memories with you all …. Aliyaaaaaa …… still people talk about this film! We are remaking this film very soon …. will give all the details … just wait … love you all ! @therealprithvi @actor_jayasurya @rahman_actor (sic),” the filmmaker wrote on his Instagram account.

However, Rosshan did not reveal the language in which he intends to remake the film. Industry buzz suggests that he is going to helm the project in Tami. It also remains to be seen whether he will retain Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya and Rahman for the remake, given that all three actors have already worked and made a mark in the Tamil film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosshan Andrrews (@rosshanandrrews)

The Tamil film audience is also familiar with Rosshan Andrrews, courtesy 36 Vayadhinile, the remake of the Malayalam film How Old Are You. The film, which was about a 36-year-old woman’s existential struggle, marked the comeback of Jyotika after a gap of eight years.

Mumbai Police revolves around a murder investigation by an officer who suffers partial memory loss following an accident. The film received wide acclaim and became a box office hit when it released in 2013.

Meanwhile, Rosshan Andrrews is busy with his next project Salute. It is a cop thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has written the film, which also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan and Saniya Iyappan.