I am not jealous of Priya Varrier: Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Debutant actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof is understandably delighted. As Oru Adaar Love is gearing up for release, he seems a picture of confidence and excitement. “I never thought I would become an actor though I have been interested in films. I am extremely happy that Oru Adaar Love is getting released in multiple languages. Overall, it is a ‘dream debut’. I made good memories with my co-actors that I would cherish for a long time,” he says.

Roshan was 18 when he started working on this film, directed by Omar Lulu. “I am turning 20 this April. I play one of the four leads in this modern-day campus love story. It is a breezy role. Priya Varrier and I share easy chemistry. I still can’t believe how one small video-clip made her an overnight sensation,” he smiles.

What does Roshan think of Priya’s popularity? “Honestly, I am not jealous of her. In fact, we are very good friends. All of us are newcomers, so there is no room for comparisons, ego, and all that. I always wish her the best,” he adds.

Life has changed much for him after signing Oru Adaar Love, he admits. “People know who I am now. They ask for selfies. But I don’t think I am a celebrity. I mingle with everyone,” he laughs. Roshan believes his boy-next-door image has largely played out to his advantage. “Whenever I meet people, I sense they could relate with me easily. But I have realised talent is not everything. To achieve something substantial in cinema, you need a lot of luck. I know many who are passionate about the medium, and are still struggling to make an entry,” he says.

He concedes that it is difficult for an outsider to put his foot in this industry. At the same time, he believes fair opportunities also thrive. “Else, I would not have been here. The beauty of cinema is that merit survives too,” he adds.

Roshan feels his USP is that he can fit into all genres comfortably – from arthouse to commercial cinema. “With relatable stories come real characters. With my age and looks, I don’t think I will be getting anything bigger than Oru Adaar Love. I feel blessed,” he tells us.

Language is no barrier to Roshan, who is open to doing straight Tamil films. “In Kerala, they know me because I was a part of D4Dance reality show. I didn’t know I could act, but the judges and contestants would constantly encourage me, which made me think why not I try films. Oru Adaar Love happened by chance — after I auditioned for the role. But dance has always been my first love. I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I like the way he dances. He is just magical,” he shares.

Roshan says he would like to work with the likes of Vijay, Trisha and Samantha some day. “I am neither overly ambitious nor really a planner. Five years ago, I never thought I would do a lead role in a film. So, I clearly don’t know what the future has in store for me,” he signs off.