Rorschach trailer: Mammootty promises a physiological doozy

The trailer of Rorschach was released on Mammootty’s 71st birthday. The movie is named after a psychological test which is conducted to determine the nature of a person. True to its name, the trailer promises a physiological doozy. The film seems to be set against the backdrop of a sleepy town, which is jolted into alertness with the arrival of a strange man. There also seems to be an untimely death caused by an accident, that’s affecting the peace of people living in the town.

Everyone in the town seems to have an opinion about this strange man and his strange ways of living. The curious case of the man named Luke Antony. What does he want? Well, nobody except him can answer that. It’s noteworthy that we don’t get a full shot of Mammootty’s face in the trailer. The one time he faces the camera, he’s wearing a bag on his face. Is he a good man or a bad man? Are these things really happening or is it all in his head?

Rorschach is helmed by Nisam Basheer, who made an impressive debut in 2019 with Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha. The movie is scripted by Sameer Abdul, who has written films like Omanakuttan and Ibilis.

Rorschach is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year. Mammootty has had three releases this year. His movies Bheeshma Parvam and CBi 5: The Brain did well at the box office. And he won critical acclaim for his performance as a bitter man in Puzhu. The actor is also waiting for the release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.