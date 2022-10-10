Mammootty’s revenge thriller Rorschach gains steam at Kerala box office

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest movie Rorschach is growing slowly but steadily in popularity among the movie-going audience in Kerala. The film was released last Friday to overwhelmingly positive reviews. And the good word of mouth that it generated since its release is adding to the curiosity of people.

According to Forum Keralam, the film’s net collection is around Rs 9 crore from its ticket sales in Kerala alone. The film debuted at the box office by collecting more than Rs 2.5 crore in the state, and the footfalls for the movie saw an increase on Saturday and Sunday. The movie is said to have collected more than Rs 3 crore on both days. “#Rorschach began slowly but by evening became a tornado at box-office due to fab WOM. What’s working for the para normal revenge thriller is every character including fab @mammukka has large doses of grey! Knockout performance by #BinduPanicker & #Jagadeesh!,” tweeted senior film journalist Sreedhar Pillai earlier.

Directed by Nissam Basheer from a script written by Sameer Abdul, Rorschach is a minimalist fantasy thriller. The film’s engrossing narration was powered by Mammootty’s terrific performance. He has played the role of a man, who dedicated the rest of his life in pursuit of vengeance. “How does revenge work? In a traditional sense, if somebody hurt you, you hurt them back, call it equal and move on. But, what if even the death of the person, who tormented you, doesn’t end your thirst for vengeance? What if you never want to let your enemy find peace even in his death? What if you are ready to thrust your arms to the depths of hell and pull out the very soul of the person that wronged you and then subject him to more pain and torture? Then, you wonder, if it will ever end,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his review.