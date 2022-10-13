Romancham song Aadharanjali is Malayalam cinema’s new viral hit

The song “Aadharanjali” from the upcoming movie Romancham has gone viral. The song features singers Sushin Shyam, Madhuvanti Narayan and others, dressed like 80s movie stars, grooving to slow but enjoyable beats.

The track is composed by Sushin Shyam. It is sung by Sushin and Madhuvanti Narayan.

Romancham is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film was supposed to have released on October 14. However, the film’s release has been postponed citing production reasons.

Romancham seems like a horror comedy. The trailer that was released earlier showed that the movie is set in 2007 in Bengaluru. A bunch of Malayali bachelors invite trouble into their one-room apartment when they turn a carrom board into an ouija board. And things seem to spin out of control when their neighbours learn their presumed ability to communicate with the dead.

Romancham is led by Soubin Shahir. And it also has a huge supporting cast, including Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Afzal P H, Abin Bino, Jagadeesh Kumar, Anantharaman Ajay, Joemon Jyothir and Sreejith Nair.