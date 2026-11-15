Rimi Tomy ties the knot with gym trainer fiance Libin Mathew in intimate ceremony

Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy tied the knot with Libin Mathew in an intimate ceremony in Dombivli, Mumbai, on Saturday. The ceremony took place in the presence of their family members and close friends.

On her special day, Rimi opted for an off- shoulder white gown. On the other hand, Libin donned a blue tuxedo.

Several clips from Rimi Tomy and Libin Mathew’s wedding ceremony and reception party have surfaced on the internet. In one of the viral videos from their wedding reception, Rimi’s mother, dressed in a golden saree, is seen dancing to a Malayalam song. In another video, the newlyweds were seen performing an adorable couple dance on the stage.