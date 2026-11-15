Rimi Tomy ties the knot with gym trainer fiance Libin Mathew in intimate ceremony

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Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy tied the knot with Libin Mathew in an intimate ceremony in Dombivli, Mumbai, on Saturday. The ceremony took place in the presence of their family members and close friends.
On her special day, Rimi opted for an off- shoulder white gown. On the other hand, Libin donned a blue tuxedo.
Several clips from Rimi Tomy and Libin Mathew’s wedding ceremony and reception party have surfaced on the internet. In one of the viral videos from their wedding reception, Rimi’s mother, dressed in a golden saree, is seen dancing to a Malayalam song. In another video, the newlyweds were seen performing an adorable couple dance on the stage.
‘I want someone who cares for me’
Recently, Rimi Tomy opened up about Libin Mathew, who is a gym trainer, in a vlog on her YouTube channel. Sharing that a suitable companion has entered her life, she revealed that their wedding would take place soon. “I am about to share something that will bring great joy to most of you. I am someone who loves to travel and live alone. Even though my family has always been with me, I felt I lacked a life partner. However, in 2026, someone came into my life,” she said. The singer also revealed that the wedding would take place on the same day as her brother’s birthday.
Rimi also shared that Libin isn’t a popular personality. “He is not an actor, singer, famous person, or a millionaire. A life partner is not someone you can just go and select quickly. We should be able to understand each other openly and have a matching vibe. He should be someone who can help us grow personally and professionally and give us complete peace of mind. It’s not about money or fame; I just want someone who cares for me and gives me peace of mind.”
She further added, “I feel like this is a gift from God. Everything else will unravel itself only as we live life forward. I realised that the biggest thing in life is not money or fame. I simply needed someone peaceful who takes care of me and understands all sides of me. In a short time, we both understood each other, and above that, my mind became extremely peaceful. I made this decision in the hope that I would get a good life.”
The wedding comes seven years after Rimi Tomy’s divorce from businessman Royce Kizhakoodan. The duo got married on April 27, 2008, but filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage in 2019.