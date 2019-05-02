Rimi Tomy and Royce Kizhakoodan headed for divorce: Reports

Malayalam singer-host Rimi Tomy has filed for divorce from Royce Kizhakoodan, her husband of 11 years, reports said on Thursday.

Rimi and Royce, reportedly, filed a joint petition for divorce before the Ernakulam Family Court on April 16.

Rimi Tomy tied the knot with Royce Kizhakoodan on April 27, 2008 in Thrissur. Royce is a businessman.

Rimi began her career anchoring shows like Gaanaveedhi, Dum Dum Dum Pi Pi Pi and Music Live. Her ticket to fame was the “Chingamaasam” song in Dileep’s 2002 film Meesa Madhavan. Since then, there has been no looking back for Rimi. She now has over 50 songs to her credit. Rimi also remains a popular host, anchor and reality show judge in Kerala.