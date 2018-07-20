After Rima Kallingal’s rebuttal, Mamta Mohandas justifies her victim blaming statement

Mamtha Mohandas’ comments have met with strong criticism from celebrities and the public. Mamtha Mohandas’ comments have met with strong criticism from celebrities and the public.

Malayalam actor Mamtha Mohandas shot herself in the foot by pinning the responsibility on victims in incidents of sexual violence. Talking to a newspaper, the Carbon actor suggested that a woman is ‘somehow responsible’ if she gets into trouble. Her comments have met with strong criticism from celebrities and the public.

Actor Rima Kallingal, who is also the member of Women in Cinema Collective, put out a statement trashing Mamtha’s point of view of holding victims responsible for the attacks.

“Dear Mamtha Mohandas and my sisters and brothers and LGBTQ community out there who have been through harassment and assaults and molestations and rapes in life, you are not responsible when you get troubled, cat-called, assaulted, molested, abused, harassed, violated, attacked, kidnapped or raped.The molester, assaulter, aggressor, violater, kidnapper or the rapist is responsible. A society that normalises these wrongs is responsible. A world that protects the wrong-doer is responsible,” wrote Rima on his Facebook page.

Finding herself cornered, Mamtha replied to Rima’s post in an effort to control the damage caused by her earlier statement.

“Thank you for your opinion. I understand what a woman faces in Society in every way. Not that I’m a victim of rape. But I am A woman who lives in the same society which has natural imbalances which finds it easy to make women feel like the weaker sex and silence us and trust me, I Have felt disrespected abused and assaulted by a few men whom I have trusted and counted on. So it’s the same effect on the woman whether the mans a stranger or someone known to us (sic),” she said.

“Dear WOMEN.. please don’t turn against WOMEN who scream from their insides. Think before you react. In short what I lack isn’t empathy or IQ.. what I LACK GREATLY NOW IS FORGIVENESS TO WRONG DOERS. Ask Justice to HANG them once convicted rapist. No second chances. Women please make noise and react and DO NOT ALLOW HISTORY TO REPEAT. POINT FINGERS AT THE JUDICIARY SYSTEM BEFORE CALLING OUT ON EACH OTHER (sic),” she added.

She had a more confusing and off the cuff response when one Facebook user pointed out the serious flaw in her theory of blaming victims. She was asked about the cases where infants and children were the victims and she replied, “I think the accused if found guilty should be punished whether it is an actor or not. What happened to our voices when regular people were raped? Why has this become such a big issue when it involved celebs only? I think this is a people’s problem. Not just the industry’s. We should aim at balancing the gender issues in our society.. Bottom up!(sic).”

