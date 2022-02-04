Revisiting five best performances of Asif Ali on his birthday

As an actor, Asif Ali has come a long way since his debut movie Ritu, directed by Shymaprasad, in 2009. He came into the industry without a godfather or any privileges and made a name for himself in the industry slowly but steadily over the years. Though many of his initial movies were flops, he made his presence felt in some of the most successful multi-starrers like Traffic, Bachelor Party, Sevens among others. The actor, however, got typecast by playing similar characters that reflected a carefree disoriented youth in movies like Honey Bee, Kili Poi, Idiots, Bicycle Thieves etc. However, Asif made the best of the opportunities he got and was part of some critically acclaimed movies over the years. On his birthday, let’s revisit five most memorable roles played by this versatile actor.

Sleevachan in Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

Undoubtedly, an irritatingly naive and shy Sleevachan, played by Asif in Nissam Basheer directorial Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, is one of the most convincing performances by the actor in his career. Asif played Sleevachan, an innocent village youth who’s helpful and pleasant to everybody, and who takes care of his ageing mother. However, Sleevachan gets totally embarassed in front of his family and village when he physically violates his own wife without knowing the difference between rape and consensual sex. Asif portrayed the character so effectively you even feel sorry for his naivety in the end. His performance was widely appreciated for staying true to the character’s roots and culture.

Govind in Uyare

One of the most hated characters in Malayalam cinema, Asif’s portrayal of Govind in the Manu Ashokan directorial Uyare was widely discussed for the toxic love. Asif played the character of Govind who is seemingly an introvert but also is very possessive about his lover Pallavi played by Parvathy. His possessiveness leads to toxic traits which culminates in Govind throwing acid on Pallavi’s face. Asif’s Govind had a dark undertone and at times, the viewers could get a sense of his disturbed mind.

Omanakuttan in Adventures of Omanakuttan

An experimental film which didn’t do well at the box office, Rohith VS directorial Adventures of Omanakuttan, starring Asif Ali and Bhavana, is one of the most underrated movies of Asif. The actor effortlessly plays a shy and introverted character Omanakuttan in the movie. Omanakuttan finds excitement in chatting anonymously with random women over phone as another self of his being is awakened. Asif again proved his knack for playing characters that draw sympathy from the viewers.

Abhilash in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

A heartwarming film about love and separation, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, directed by Khalid Rehman, starred Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Asif played a typical youth named Abhilash who’s not serious about anything in life and takes everything for granted. He doesn’t value the love and affection he gets from his girlfriend nor does he take his profession seriously. Later in the movie, he realises the importance of both but it is too late. Asif played the character with his mannerisms, body language and dialogue delivery on point. He also proved he can handle humour and emotional scenes equally well in this movie.

Sharath in Ozhimuri

A period drama which discussed the matrilineal system in the Nair community, Ozhimuri, directed by Madhupal, starred Lal, Asif Ali and Bhavana in the lead roles. Asif played the role of Sharath who is confused between the legal and emotional battle between his father and mother. Asif played the character with maturity, earning praise from critics and viewers alike.