Revathy: No one should dare to scare a young artist into submission

Revathy clarified that the woman she spoke about in the WCC press conference on Saturday was not actually sexually harassed.

Actor Revathy has clarified that the woman she spoke about in the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) press conference on Saturday was not actually sexually harassed. During the press meet, Revathy spoke about a woman who knocked at her door late at night needing help. Elaborating on the incident, she said that it actually happened 25-26 years ago and not one-and-a-half years ago as it’s being reported. The 17-year-old girl had then said somebody was knocking at her door and she did not know who it was. Revathy asked her to come inside the room and both spent the night scared and huddled together.

In a statement, Revathy said, “There seems to be some concerns regarding a statement I made during the press conference held by the WCC on 13.10.18 regarding an incident which took place years ago. I wish to clarify that the said incident happened 25-26 years back and not one and a half years back as some are projecting it to be. On that night at around 11.30 PM, a seventeen-year-old girl, whose identity I do not wish to disclose, came running to my room and knocked on my door. She said that someone repeatedly knocked at her door asking her to open and she did not know who it was. This happened in spite of her grandmother staying with her. I asked her to come inside the room and locked the door. She was scared and I was also equally scared and both of us waited out that night in fear. NO SEXUAL OR PHYSICAL ASSAULT ACTUALLY HAPPENED.”

She added, “That is an incident which has always troubled me all these years. During the press conference when we were discussing safety of women in the workplace, I thought I should share that experience since I did not want such incidents to be repeated any more. Though a lot of people might think it was a trivial issue it was a traumatic experience for me and that girl. No one should dare to come and scare a young artist into submission. There should be a stern warning given to one and all that ‘NO MEANS NO’ AND WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANY NONSENSE. At that age I did not have the courage to go and confront whoever was out there that night. Since a lot of persons were calling me and asking about that incident I thought I had a responsibility to clarify it.”

