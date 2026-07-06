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Revathy and Padmapriya resign from AMMA, say film body is ‘not ready to change’
Revathy and Padmapriya announced their exit from AMMA's primary membership through a joint Instagram post on Monday, saying years of asking for safety, dignity and accountability were met with silence.
Actors Revathy and Padmapriya have resigned from their primary membership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), announcing the decision through a joint post on Instagram on Monday.
“Today, we are resigning from our primary membership of AMMA. Not in anger, not in haste. Between us we have given decades to this industry, and we care where it goes next,” the actors wrote. “For years the ask was simple: safety, dignity, accountability and equal treatment. What we met instead was silence, and the slow realisation that this institution, as it stands, is not ready to change.”
The post made clear the two would continue working in the industry. “Malayalam cinema will always be ours to love and to work for. That never depended on a membership,” they wrote, signing off with, “See you at the cinemas, Revathy and Padmapriya.” A detailed statement was attached to the post.
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The statement read: “This may look like one more chapter in the ongoing AMMA. saga. It is not. Our resignation is not in haste and not about a single incident. For nearly a decade, the ask was simple. Safer workplaces. Dignity. Accountability. Equal treatment. The minimum every member deserves. And values we genuinely believed all of us could unite around. The price of asking, for us, has been silence and distance. From colleagues, from friends, from spaces that once felt like home. Still, we stayed. For hope has a remarkable ability to survive disappointment. The resignations after the Hema Committee Report were not an act of principle. They were an escape from accountability. Once the attention faded, the same old order returned. Power keeps finding new ways to protect itself. The faces change. The methods change. But the structures enabling inequality remain untouched. AMMA.”
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The resignations mark a reversal for Revathy and Padmapriya, who had stayed inside AMMA through years of confrontation with its leadership while colleagues walked out. Both are founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), formed in 2017 after the assault on a female actor. In 2020, when then general secretary Edavela Babu compared a survivor who had left the association to a dead person and Parvathy Thiruvothu resigned in protest, Revathy and Padmapriya chose to remain members, instead writing to every member of the leadership demanding that they state their stand.
They held the same position even after the Hema Committee report was released in 2024, exposing widespread harassment and discrimination in Malayalam cinema and triggering the resignation of AMMA’s entire 17-member executive committee led by Mohanlal.
Padmapriya said at the time that she was shocked by the mass resignation and considered it irresponsible. “I think I am a part of that association. My opinion is that resignation will not solve this. Me and Revathy chechi believe that the truth will come to light,” she had said, while noting that many people reached out after the report to say they finally understood the WCC’s position.
Monday’s announcement also comes days after Shweta Menon, the first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), resigned from her post along with other office-bearers following a dispute within the actors’ body.
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Revathy has worked across Malayalam, Tamil and other film industries for over four decades and is a National Award-winning actor-filmmaker. Padmapriya has been among the most consistent public voices of the WCC since its formation. Both actors have continued taking up film work through the years of the dispute, and their post indicated that would not change.
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