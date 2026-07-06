Revathy and Padmapriya resign from AMMA, say film body is ‘not ready to change’

Actors Revathy and Padmapriya have resigned from their primary membership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), announcing the decision through a joint post on Instagram on Monday.

“Today, we are resigning from our primary membership of AMMA. Not in anger, not in haste. Between us we have given decades to this industry, and we care where it goes next,” the actors wrote. “For years the ask was simple: safety, dignity, accountability and equal treatment. What we met instead was silence, and the slow realisation that this institution, as it stands, is not ready to change.”

The post made clear the two would continue working in the industry. “Malayalam cinema will always be ours to love and to work for. That never depended on a membership,” they wrote, signing off with, “See you at the cinemas, Revathy and Padmapriya.” A detailed statement was attached to the post.