Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Renowned writer TP Rajeevan no more

TP Rajeevan was under treatment for some time for kidney related ailments.

TP RajeevanTP Rajeevan was 63. (Photo: TP Rajeevan/Facebook)

Noted Malayalam-English poet, novelist and script-writer TP Rajeevan died at a private hospital late Wednesday. Rajeevan was under treatment for some time for kidney related ailments, family sources said.

A recipient of several major literary honours including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Rajeevan, popularly known as TP in literary circles, made immense contributions in various genres of literature including poetry, novel, travelogue, script writing and so on.

Palerimanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam, K T N Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum, Kriyashesham, Kunhali Marakkar and so on were among his prominent works. Among them, the novel Palerimanikyam was adapted into a film under the same name with mega star Mammootty in the lead role.

Rajeevan won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in the year 2014 for another novel K T N Kottoor: Ezhuthu Jeevithavum.

He also used to write English poems under the name Thachchampoyil Rajeevan. The writer is survived by his wife and two daughters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Rajeevan.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:20:30 am
