Release dates: Every Malayalam movie confirmed to hit cinema halls in 2021

There are about 80 Malayalam movies ready to hit theatres this year. Starting from the second week of February, there will be a steady stream of new releases every week.

Here is a confirmed list of Malayalam movies that will hit cinema halls this year.

Saajan Bakery Since 1962

Saajan Bakery Since 1962 follows the drama that unfolds in the wake of a rivalry between two siblings, who fight to stake a claim on their family-owned bakery. The Arun Chandu directorial, starring Aju Varghese, Lena, Ranjita Menon and Ganesh Kumar, will reach theatres on February 12.

Varthamanam

Varthamanam is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sidhartha Siva (who recently made a mark with his cameo appearance in The Great Indian Kitchen). The film made headlines after the Kerala regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify it for a theatrical release. However, the revising committee later cleared the movie for the release. The trailer suggests that Varthamanam is set in the backdrop of a highly-charged college campus, and a girl rising up to the occasion to fight the good fight. The Parvathy Thiruvothu and Roshan Mathew-starrer is due in cinemas on February 19.

Aarkkariyam

Aarkkariyam marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese. He has co-written the film with Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan. The film seems to be set in the aftermath of COVID-induced lockdown and follows the struggles of a family to get to their loved ones. Aarkkariyam, starring Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup and Arya Salim, is set to release in theatres on February 26.

The Priest

The Priest is arguably the first big Malayalam film to release in over 10 months in theatres. The Mammootty-starrer promises to be a nerve-wracking horror film, which has been long overdue in Malayalam cinema. Helmed by debutant director Jofin T. Chacko, the movie, also starring Manju Warrier, is due in cinemas on March 4.

Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham

Director Priyadarshan’s ambitious period piece would have hit theatres last March, if not for the outbreak of coronavirus. Set in the 16th century, the film chronicles the sea battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and Siddique, will hit cinema halls on March 26.

Malik

Fahadh Faasil in Malik. Fahadh Faasil in Malik.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film marks the actor-director duo’s third collaboration after Take Off and C U Soon. It is slated for release on May 13, 2021.

Thuramukham

Nivin Pauly -starrer Thuramukham will release on May 13.

The period film will throw light on the ‘chappa’ system, a feudal practice used to distribute work. Nivin Pauly will be seen in an action avatar in the film, which is directed by Rajeev Ravi. Thuramukham is due in cinemas on May 13.