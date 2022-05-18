Release date of Jayasurya’s investigative thriller John Luther confirmed

Jayasurya’s investigative thriller John Luther will release on May 27th. The actor shared the news on Facebook in an innovative way. He shared stills of breaking news that read, ‘John Luther taking charge on May 27th’. Jayasurya will play the titular role of John Luther, a circle inspector who is trying to unravel the mystery of a road accident and subsequent missing persons cases. The movie is scripted and directed by debutant Abhijith Joseph.



The trailer of the movie shows a road accident on a rainy day with Jayasurya’s character as the investigating officer. Later, the cop suffers a hearing impairment following an accident. Deepak Parambol, Siddique, Drishya Raghunath and Athmeeya Rajan will play important characters in the movie. The story of the movie is set in Devikulam, Munnar.