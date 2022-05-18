Release date of Jayasurya’s investigative thriller John Luther confirmed

May 18, 2022 4:33:03 pm
Jayasurya’s investigative thriller John Luther will release on May 27th. The actor shared the news on Facebook in an innovative way. He shared stills of breaking news that read, ‘John Luther taking charge on May 27th’. Jayasurya will play the titular role of John Luther, a circle inspector who is trying to unravel the mystery of a road accident and subsequent missing persons cases. The movie is scripted and directed by debutant Abhijith Joseph.
The trailer of the movie shows a road accident on a rainy day with Jayasurya’s character as the investigating officer. Later, the cop suffers a hearing impairment following an accident. Deepak Parambol, Siddique, Drishya Raghunath and Athmeeya Rajan will play important characters in the movie. The story of the movie is set in Devikulam, Munnar.
Roby Varghese Raj, who has helmed the camera in movies like Puthiya Niyamam, The Great Father, and Captain, is the cinematographer of John Luther. Shaan Rehman has composed the music for the movie while Praveen Prabhakar has helmed the editing department.
Jayasurya was last seen in Meri Awas Suno, directed by Prajesh Sen. He starred in the film alongside Manju Warrier and Ssivada. Jaysurya’s performance as a radio jockey who loses his voice following larynx cancer was well received by critics and viewers. Jayasurya also has Eesho, directed by Nadirshah in the pipeline.
