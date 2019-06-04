Regina Cassandra to debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal’s Big Brother?

Industry insiders suggest that Regina Cassandra has been roped in to play the female lead in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Big Brother.

An official confirmation, however, is awaited.

If the speculations come true, Big Brother will mark Regina Cassandra’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. She is a familiar face among the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi audience. She was widely appreciated for her performances in south Indian films like Awe (Telugu) and Maanagaram (Tamil). Earlier this year, she also made her debut in Bollywood with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which had an ensemble cast including Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Regina is waiting for the release of her Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled 7, which is set to hit the screens coinciding with the Eid holiday. Billed as a romantic thriller, the film is directed by Nizar Shafi. It also stars Havish, Rahman and Nandita Swetha among others.

Meanwhile, the makers of Big Brother are preparing to take the film to floors in July and they have plans to release it in October this year. This is director Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentleman (2013).

Recently, the filmmakers confirmed that Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has been hired to play the main antagonist in the film, which is said to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer. The movie also stars Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Tini Tom and Vishnu Unnikrishnan among others.