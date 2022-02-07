Reba Monica John and Joemon Joseph enjoy honeymoon in Maldives, see photos

Actor Reba Monica John tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joemon Joseph on January 9. And the couple is now in Maldives for their honeymoon. Reba took to Instagram to share photos from her romantic getaway in Maldives.

Sharing the photos, Reba wrote, “This is it! This is PARADISE. Nothing, just nothing compares to the serenity and breathtaking beauty of Maldives. I’m speechless as I type. You can never get enough. Atleast We can’t!.”

Reba Monica John and her husband Joemon Joseph seem to be having fun in Maldives. Sharing a photo on her Instagram story, the actor called herself an “Island girl”.

(Photo:Reba Monica John/Instagram) (Photo:Reba Monica John/Instagram)

The newlyweds kick-started their honeymoon a week ago. After visiting Sri Lanka, they are currently in Maldives.

Sharing her first post from the honeymoon, Reba Monica John wrote, “Sri Lanka has always been on our bucket list, and in the midst of all this COVID hassle, we’re grateful to be doing this trip. People met, places seen and tonnes of memories made, here’s a glimpse of day 1 in Colombo.”

Here are some wedding photos of Reba Monica John and her husband Joemon Joseph:

On the work front, Reba Monica John is waiting for the release of her upcoming Tamil film titled FIR. The movie, starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is all set for a theatrical release on February 11.