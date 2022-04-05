Rashmika Mandanna dons hijab as Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan’s next. See first look

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 26th birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion, the makers of her upcoming film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, released her first look. In the film, Rashmika plays Afreen. The yet-to-be-titled film has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The first look has Rashmika wearing a hijab, combat boots, wide-legged pants and a multicoloured sweater as she walks across a burning car, in an area that has recently witnessed riots. The tweet introducing her first look read, “Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever. Happy birthday @iamRashmika ♥️”

Rashmika became a national icon after the success of Pushpa The Rise, where she starred alongside Allu Arjun. The film has made her a pan-India star and Rashmika will soon be seen in her Hindi film debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. She will also be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. It was recently announced that Rashmika will also star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Rashmika was rumoured to be getting married to Vijay Deverakonda. The Pushpa actor dismissed these rumours as she called them ‘time pass’ and told Mirchi9, “I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And as for those rumours, I am like, let them be.”

Presently, Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to the release of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.