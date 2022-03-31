Ranjith shares dias with Dileep; sparks controversy

A function of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), one of the most powerful bodies of Malayalam cinema, turned controversial as it reignited a debate about filmmaker Ranjith, who is also the Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

Ranjith was instrumental in inviting Bhavana, the survivor in the actress assault case of 2018, to the inaugural ceremony of the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala. The gesture of inviting Bhavana to the event was much appreciated, but Ranjith faced criticism as he had visited actor Dileep, the 8th accused in the case, while he was under custody in jail. Ranjith came clean about the incident, but the seeming lack of uprightness on this issue continues to be debated nonetheless.

It is in this context that Ranjith shared the dias with Dileep today. Ranjith attended the function to receive the felicitation arranged by FEUOK for his appointment as the Chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Dileep, the current chairman of FEUOK, in his speech, praised Ranjith ‘as the best fit to helm Chalachitra Academy’. Under the scanner again, Ranjith clarified that he was invited by the Secretary of FEUOK, a body with which he shares a good relationship. He also emphasised that it is not a personal matter between him and Dileep.