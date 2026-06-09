Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘What is wrong with you?’: Ranjini Haridas recalls disturbing behaviour by top actor
In a candid YouTube video, Ranjini Haridas opened up about the harrowing harassment she faced from a famous figure in the music industry and a former actor friend.
The Justice Hema Committee report that rocked the Malayalam film industry in 2024 made it clear that women face discrimination, exploitation, and harassment not just on-screen but in real life too. Recently, television presenter-model Ranjini Haridas revealed certain harrowing experiences she faced in her career, underscoring that there are likely several more women who have faced similar mistreatment but are yet to speak up.
‘Famous figure in music industry asked me to sleep with him’
In a video she recently shared on her YouTube channel, Ranjini spoke about the misconduct she experienced from a famous figure in the music industry and a prominent actor. Without naming either of them, she revealed that a well-known figure in the music world once asked her to sleep with him. She added that his arrogant response, after she made it clear she was not interested, left her stunned.
“I knock on every door; those who are interested will open, and those who aren’t can go,” Ranjini quoted him as saying. In response, she told him, “Very well then, do whatever crap you want with consent/permission. But do not bother those who are not interested.”
Ranjini Haridas is widely renowned for revolutionising Malayalam television anchoring by bringing authenticity, originality, and identity to it.
When a friend misbehaved with Ranjini Haridas
She further shared another incident in which an actor misbehaved with her by demanding her explicit pictures. Mentioning that she considered the actor her friend until then, Ranjini alleged that he asked her for a shirtless picture after sending one of himself to her.
She continued, “He is an actor we all know; he was a very good friend of mine as well. Once, a very disturbing incident took place. Generally, I am not someone who gets very close to everyone. One day, that person sent me a shirtless picture of himself and asked me to send a similar photo in return. I asked him, ‘What is wrong with you?'”
How Ranjini Haridas revolutionised Malayalam television anchoring
After garnering attention by anchoring the popular music reality competition Star Singer, Ranjini Haridas quickly made a place for herself in the hearts of Malayalees with her impressive presentation, ease in interacting with everyone, polished English, and anglicised Malayalam.
Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive real-world accounts of workplace harassment and misconduct within the entertainment industry. The content is presented for informational and reporting purposes, highlighting systemic issues and personal testimonies, and does not constitute formal legal or psychological advice.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05