‘What is wrong with you?’: Ranjini Haridas recalls disturbing behaviour by top actor

The Justice Hema Committee report that rocked the Malayalam film industry in 2024 made it clear that women face discrimination, exploitation, and harassment not just on-screen but in real life too. Recently, television presenter-model Ranjini Haridas revealed certain harrowing experiences she faced in her career, underscoring that there are likely several more women who have faced similar mistreatment but are yet to speak up.

‘Famous figure in music industry asked me to sleep with him’

In a video she recently shared on her YouTube channel, Ranjini spoke about the misconduct she experienced from a famous figure in the music industry and a prominent actor. Without naming either of them, she revealed that a well-known figure in the music world once asked her to sleep with him. She added that his arrogant response, after she made it clear she was not interested, left her stunned.