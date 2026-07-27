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‘Tell NIA to come after Aug 20’: Ranjini Haridas on claims of paid support for NEET stir
Amid rumours of an NIA probe over her participation in the student protests, Ranjini Haridas responded with biting sarcasm to a social media post on the same.
Renowned television presenter and YouTuber Ranjini Haridas was one of the few Malayalam celebrities not only to voice her support for the recently concluded student protests but also to travel to New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and stand shoulder to shoulder with the demonstrators.
During the protests over the NEET-UG paper leak earlier this year, which ended with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ranjini frequently shared updates from the ground, earning applause from scores of supporters nationwide.
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NIA probe against Ranjini Haridas over NEET protests?
Meanwhile, she has since been facing attacks from certain quarters, particularly right-wing groups, with many claiming that she’s politically motivated. However, Ranjini has remained unperturbed by such criticisms.
Recently, she even responded with biting sarcasm to a post shared on social media by the web portal of Janam TV, which claimed that a petition had been filed in court seeking an NIA investigation against her for participating in the student protests.
The social media post alleged that influencers, including her, travelled to Delhi for the demonstrations after being paid. “Accepted money to reach Delhi; petition filed for NIA investigation against influencers, including Ranjini Haridas,” the post read.
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She clapped back in the comment section, asking Janam Online to inform the NIA to come after her post August 20, as she is busy until then. “Can you tell them to come after the 20th of next month, please? I’m a bit busy till then. Thanks for informing me, though,” she wrote.
For those unversed, a petition had recently come before the Delhi High Court seeking an NIA probe into allegations of foreign funding and assault on police personnel during the Chalo Sansad March on July 20. The court, however, declined to entertain the plea.
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‘Don’t jump in when it gains steam’: Ranjini Haridas on celebrity silence
Reacting to the purported silence of celebrities on the student protests, Ranjini recently told Mathrubhumi, “In terms of celebrities or people who are a little more familiar to the public, that’s their personal choice. I don’t think I want to question anybody else on why they speak about something and why they don’t want to. That’s their own thing. I speak about things when I want to speak about them, and I don’t let anybody else decide that for me.”
“When any movement gets strong, then suddenly I see a bunch of them chipping in with a pro-post. If you’ve already decided not to support a cause, don’t support it at all. When you kind of come in just because you understand that it’s gaining steam, that makes you look a little bit questionable,” she added.
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