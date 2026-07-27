‘Tell NIA to come after Aug 20’: Ranjini Haridas on claims of paid support for NEET stir

Ranjini Haridas reacts to rumours of an NIA probe over her participation in the student protests. (Credit: Instagram/@ranjini_h)

Renowned television presenter and YouTuber Ranjini Haridas was one of the few Malayalam celebrities not only to voice her support for the recently concluded student protests but also to travel to New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and stand shoulder to shoulder with the demonstrators.

During the protests over the NEET-UG paper leak earlier this year, which ended with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ranjini frequently shared updates from the ground, earning applause from scores of supporters nationwide.

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NIA probe against Ranjini Haridas over NEET protests?

Meanwhile, she has since been facing attacks from certain quarters, particularly right-wing groups, with many claiming that she’s politically motivated. However, Ranjini has remained unperturbed by such criticisms.