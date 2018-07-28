Randamoozham: India’s most expensive film to start rolling from July 2019

BR Shetty’s Randamoozham will go on floors in July 2019. BR Shetty’s Randamoozham will go on floors in July 2019.

Producer BR Shetty on Saturday confirmed that India’s most expensive film Randamoozham will go on floors in July 2019.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, he wrote, “Yes the big news is here!’Randaamoozham’, the biggest motion picture ever made in Asia,authored by Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, will start rolling from July 2019. Just finished an important meeting in New Delhi with director @VA_Shrikumar.”

He further added, “A lot of celebrated names in Indian cinema and world cinema will be seen along with Shri @Mohanlal. All pre-production work of the magnum opus is nearing completion. The project will be officially launched in a scintillating function very soon. Thank you for all the prayers!”

Stunt director Peter Hein has been roped in for the project and looking at the tweet, there might be several big names involved in the project. The film will be made in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian languages and leading foreign languages.

Randamoozham is a version of The Mahabharat from the eyes of Bheema. It is written by MT Vasudevan. Mohanlal will play the lead role of Bheema and has also earlier that he will begin work on the project from July next year. Notably, the director Va Shrikumar Menon is currently working with Mohanlal on another high-profile project Odiyan. Odiyan will hit the screens in October this year.

