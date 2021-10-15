Ram Charan announces next with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri on Vijaydashami

Ram Charan will collaborate with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The untitled project will be bankrolled by UV Creations. “A combination I’m definitely looking forward to! (sic),” tweeted Charan, while announcing the project on Friday coinciding with the celebration of Vijayadashami.

Gowtam is also quite excited about working with Charan. He even shared a personal handwritten note he had received from Charan, calling Jersey “one of the finest films” he had seen. “I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon.Thank you for all the love sir,” wrote Gowtam on his Twitter page.

Gowtam is now busy completing the Hindi remake of Jersey. The film has Shahid Kapoor filling in the shoes of the character, which was originally played by Nani.

Charan, meanwhile, is shooting for director Shankar’s upcoming film. Tentatively titled RC15, the film is being bankrolled by Dil Raju. Shankar has hired Bollywood star Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan. It is also a landmark film for Dil Raju as it is his 50th production venture. Makers have roped in S Thaman to take care of the film’s score.

Charan has also wrapped up the shooting of RRR. He also shot for action drama Acharya, starring his father Chiranjeevi in the lead. Besides playing a key role, Charan is also bankrolling the film, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva.

Acharya will open in cinemas on February 4.