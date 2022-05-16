Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham gets release date

One of the most awaited films of the year, Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi, will be released in theatres on June 3. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sudev Nair, Darshana Rajendran and Arjun Ashokan.

Set between 1923 and 1957, the film tells the story of harbour workers of Mattancherry area in Kochi and their protests and struggles against ‘Chappa’ system, an inhuman metal token system through which harbour workers were given work by the dock bosses. Nivin Pauly plays the rebel worker named Mattancherry Moideen in the movie.

Thuramukham is based on the play of the same name written by KM Chidambaram, and the screenplay for the movie is developed by his son Gopan Chidambaram. The crew of the film includes Rajeev Ravi (direction and cinematography), B Ajithkumar (editing) and Krishna Kumar aka K (music direction).

Earlier this year, Thuramukham premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

On the work front, Rajeev Ravi directorial Kuttavum Shikshayum will release on May 27. The movie stars Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Alancier Lopez and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles. The film is based on a jewellery robbery that happened in Kasargod district in Kerala in 2005. Nivin Pauly has Maha Veeryar, directed by Abrid Shine, in the pipeline.