R Madhavan meets Mammootty in Dubai: ‘I am a huge fan and now a bigger one’

R Madhavan recently had a fan moment when he met the Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The two were in Dubai and photos from the meet were recently shared on Instagram by producer Vijay Moolan.

Sharing the first photo where the actors are seen in a conversation, Vijay wrote, “When two positive energies meet and engage in prolonged conversations.. flowing from how mankind began to the present and to the future, the room elevated by intelligence, and humility. Overwhelmed in the presence of legend #Mammooty sir and R #Madhavan.”

Malayalam producer Anto Joseph can also be seen in the frame. Sharing another click of the two actors, the producer wrote, “One of my best frames ever ☺️@mammootty @actormaddy.”

See R Madhavan and Mammootty’s photos as they pose together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Moolan (@vijaymoolan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Moolan (@vijaymoolan)

Talking about the megastar Mammootty, R Madhavan posted on his Twitter, “❤️👍👍👍He is such a wonderful and awesome superstar.. I am a huge fan and now ever a bigger one. So much to learn from the awesome, humble and evergreen leagend . ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏.” As the photos started circulating, many wondered whether they are in talks to star together in a film. However, as per reports, it was a casual meeting and Mammootty was in Dubai to attend Dubai Expo 2020.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in the web series, Decoupled, while Mammootty is busy filming his upcoming film, titled CBI5.