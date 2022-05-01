scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

Puzhu trailer: Mammootty is a helicopter father fighting his past demons

Puzhu stars Mammootty, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon, Nedumudi Venu and Indrans. The film will premiere on May 13 on SonyLIV.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 1, 2022 7:47:45 pm
mammoottyMammootty starrer Puzhu will start streaming from May 13.

The trailer of Mammootty starrer Puzhu dropped on Sunday, and it manages to pique the interest of viewers.

The trailer opens with Mammootty‘s Pradeep, who is a helicopter father keeping tabs on his young son’s every move. Pradeep also seems to share a troubled relationship with his son. While the trailer doesn’t give out much details, we do get a hint of Mammootty’s Pradeep fighting his past demons. It is safe to assume Mammootty is playing a character with grey shades in Puzhu.

Also Read |CBI 5 The Brain Review: Mammootty effortlessly transforms into Sethurama Iyer in an intelligently woven script

Besides Mammootty, Puzhu also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon, Nedumudi Venu and Indrans.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In an interview, Parvathy said the audience will be surprised to see Mammootty in a new avatar in Puzhu. “The audience will be shocked to see the kind of character Mammootty is playing in Puzhu. It is a kind of character he has never played before. And it is a film that aligns with the kind of political thoughts and gender politics I believe in,” she told The Cue.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Explained: Why in land of Guru Nanak, Patiala clash is an aberrationPremium
Explained: Why in land of Guru Nanak, Patiala clash is an aberration
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
More Premium Stories >>

Starting May 13, Puzhu will stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada on SonyLIV.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Entertainment

Best of Express

Must Read

May 01: Latest News