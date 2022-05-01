Puzhu trailer: Mammootty is a helicopter father fighting his past demons

The trailer of Mammootty starrer Puzhu dropped on Sunday, and it manages to pique the interest of viewers.

The trailer opens with Mammootty‘s Pradeep, who is a helicopter father keeping tabs on his young son’s every move. Pradeep also seems to share a troubled relationship with his son. While the trailer doesn’t give out much details, we do get a hint of Mammootty’s Pradeep fighting his past demons. It is safe to assume Mammootty is playing a character with grey shades in Puzhu.

Besides Mammootty, Puzhu also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon, Nedumudi Venu and Indrans.

In an interview, Parvathy said the audience will be surprised to see Mammootty in a new avatar in Puzhu. “The audience will be shocked to see the kind of character Mammootty is playing in Puzhu. It is a kind of character he has never played before. And it is a film that aligns with the kind of political thoughts and gender politics I believe in,” she told The Cue.

Starting May 13, Puzhu will stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada on SonyLIV.