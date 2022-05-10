Puzhu actor Parvathy: I never attacked Mammootty over Kasaba

Parvathy has been at the forefront of the battle against onscreen sexism in Malayalam cinema. She even called out the blatant misogyny in Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Kasaba. And her remarks had snowballed into a huge controversy, the shadow of which still hangs around the professional relationship between Parvathy and Mammootty.

Screenwriter Harshad was sceptical when he approached Parvathy for Puzhu as he thought she might not be happy about sharing screen space with Mammootty.

“I knew Harshad from before. When he called me, I asked him to just tell me the synopsis over the phone, so that I can tell him if I have dates. The first thing he said was ‘I just wanna make sure, you are okay with it even before I tell you the story. It’s going to be Mammootty acting in it.’ How does that even matter? Who acts in a film was never my concern? He was like, ‘So you don’t have a problem.’ I never had a problem with him. I have been repeating this forever. I am kind of prepared for it and will keep repeating it until it settles,” she told Galatta Plus.

“I didn’t think twice before saying yes (to Puzhu). There are a very few times I have said yes over a phone call to a film. The main reason is, again I don’t want to give any spoilers, the point I was trying to make during the whole Kasaba statement, this movie is going to prove it. I was like to be part of this project is a win,” she added.

Mammootty in Puzhu. Mammootty in Puzhu.

A few years ago, Parvathy had opened a can of worms by openly slamming Kasaba and expressing her disappointment over Mammootty headlining the film. “I, unfortunately, watched Kasaba. With all due respect to the technicians who worked in the film. I was definitely disappointed to watch an actor (Mammootty) par excellence happen to say dialogues to a woman in a scene which was not only derogatory but most saddening,” Parvathy had said during a panel discussion at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

The Malayalam film industry has come a long way since. It’s safe to say that the gender awareness among filmmakers has improved markedly. And Parvathy also has a role to play in this change among other members of the film fraternity.

“The whole Kasaba thing took a toll on a lot of (other) people than me and Mammukka. My whole question to everyone is – Did you hear what I said? There is a YouTube video which I can play for you and you will see I never attacked him (Mammootty). The conversation that looms around me and Mammukka has even taken the shine away from Puzhu. At least that will be put to rest after this film,” she remarked.

Debutant director Ratheena PT has helmed Puzhu from a script written by Harshad of Unda fame. The movie is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films. It will premiere on SonyLIV on May 13.