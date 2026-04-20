Priyadarshan’s ‘swansong’ with Mohanlal a musical with 12 songs, exploring father-son clash of egos

Ever since filmmaking legend Priyadarshan announced last year that he was likely to retire after completing 100 films, his fans have been heartbroken. However, the feeling turned bittersweet when the director announced that his 100th venture would be with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, his frequent collaborator and one of his best friends since childhood.

Recently, production company Aashirvad Cinemas, under Antony Perumbavoor, officially announced the unnamed project as its 38th film venture, thus bringing the director’s landmark movie to life. Since most of Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s collaborations have been comedic — with notable examples including Boeing Boeing, Aram + Aram = Kinnaram, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Vellanakalude Nadu, Chithram, Vandanam, Kilukkam, Thenmavin Kombath, and Chandralekha — fans were expecting the movie to fall into that category. Some even thought it would be a serious drama like their Aryan, Kadathanadan Ambadi, Abhimanyu, Adhwaytham, or Kaalapani.

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Priyadarshan on the hunt for actor to play Mohanlal’s father in 100th film

However, it seems the duo is creating something they have never done together before. According to the director, his potential swansong will be a musical that explores the tension between a father and son, both Carnatic singers. In a recent interview, Priyadarshan also revealed that the movie would feature about a dozen songs. Revealing that the film will go on floors in November, he told Mid-Day, “It’s a complicated film because it’s a musical, and it will take me a lot of time to put together. It’s a commercial entertainer with action, 12 songs, and a family drama at its heart.”

Revolving around the clash of egos between a father-son duo of eminent Carnatic singers, Mohanlal will play the younger of the two, while Priyadarshan is currently on the hunt for an elderly newcomer to play the superstar’s father on screen. “Both are Carnatic singers, and I would want the father to be a newcomer, an elderly person with a background in Carnatic and Hindustani music, and Kathakali. Usually, Kathakali performers are actors and singers. It’s a challenge to cast the father. If SP Balasubrahmanyam were alive, I would have requested him to play the father’s role,” he pointed out.

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Mohanlal on Priyadarshan’s 100th film

Announcing that he’s part of his dear friend’s 100th directorial venture, Mohanlal wrote on social media last month, “Some milestones do not belong to one person alone — they belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me.”

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The superstar added, “A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by a belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close. Some moments are not meant to be explained—only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here’s to everything you have given the world, and all the stories still waiting to be told.”

They last worked together in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021), which bombed at the box office, although it earned three National Film Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Priyadarshan’s upcoming films

Priyadarshan is currently basking in the success of his latest horror comedy, the Akshay Kumar- starrer Bhooth Bangla, which has grossed about Rs 97.37 crore worldwide in just four days, according to Sacnilk. The director also has the Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan, a remake of his Mohanlal-led Oppam (2016), ready for release.