Priyadarshan to work with Dileep in his next?

Speculations are rife that filmmaker Priyadarshan has decided to work with actor Dileep in his upcoming movie.

Advertising

According to reports, Dileep recently revealed that he will soon team up with Priyadarshan.

The actor-director duo has previously delivered two comedy films – Megham (1999) and Vettam (2004). We can expect another rib-ticking comedy entertainer if Priyadarshan and Dileep team up again.

In the meantime, Dileep has signed a string of films, including a superhero movie named Parakkum Pappan. Parakkum Pappan will be directed by Viyaan Vishnu and Dileep’s Graand Production is co-producing the film with Carnival Motion Pictures.

Before joining the sets of Parakkum Pappan, Dileep will finish shooting for Professor Dinkan, a 3D movie, which will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandra Babu.

Advertising

Priyadarshan is also busy shooting his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.