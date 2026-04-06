After confirming their reunion, Priyadarshan reveals real reason behind his divorce from Lissy: ‘We felt a sense of boredom and ego after 32 years’

Not just their dear ones and colleagues in the industry, but even a large section of Malayalam movie audiences were overjoyed upon learning that legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan and yesteryear actor Lissy Lakshmi have reunited almost a decade after their divorce. While their plan is not to remarry, the director himself recently confirmed that they have started living together again.

Now, Priyadarshan has finally revealed what caused the rift between them earlier, leading to their divorce, and how they found their way back to each other. “We lived together for 32 years. Eventually, a sense of boredom and ego worked on both of us. An ego that ‘I’m because of you, or you are because of me.’ That made it (our relationship) a little bitter. So, we decided it was better to move away,” he shared during a conversation with Filmfare.