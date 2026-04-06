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After confirming their reunion, Priyadarshan reveals real reason behind his divorce from Lissy: ‘We felt a sense of boredom and ego after 32 years’
Priyadarshan has finally revealed what caused the rift between him and Lissy earlier, leading to their divorce, and how they found their way back to each other.
Not just their dear ones and colleagues in the industry, but even a large section of Malayalam movie audiences were overjoyed upon learning that legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan and yesteryear actor Lissy Lakshmi have reunited almost a decade after their divorce. While their plan is not to remarry, the director himself recently confirmed that they have started living together again.
Now, Priyadarshan has finally revealed what caused the rift between them earlier, leading to their divorce, and how they found their way back to each other. “We lived together for 32 years. Eventually, a sense of boredom and ego worked on both of us. An ego that ‘I’m because of you, or you are because of me.’ That made it (our relationship) a little bitter. So, we decided it was better to move away,” he shared during a conversation with Filmfare.
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However, as time passed, the two slowly realised what they meant to each other and decided to give themselves and their relationship another chance. “After a few years (following the divorce), we found out that we both were missing each other. So, we came back. It’s as simple as that. That meant there was some genuine love somewhere that was hiding. You need someone. Companionship is very important,” he added.
While rumours of their reunion had been rife ever since Priyadarshan and Lissy arrived together at the wedding of legendary director Sibi Malayil’s son late last year, they gathered momentum after she posted pictures of them with Malayalam megastar Mammootty. “Except for a marriage certificate, we are living the same life together,” the filmmaker subsequently told Mid-Day.
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Priyadarshan and Lissy tied the knot in 1990 when they were both at the peak of their respective careers. She then gave up acting. After 24 years of marriage, they called it quits and filed for divorce in 2014. It was finalised in 2016. The couple has two children, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan and Siddharth.