Priyadarshan shares the reason behind Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’s OTT release

After a long wait, Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is ready for release but unlike what his fans had expected, the film is releasing on an OTT platform, and not a theatre. Director Priyadarshan said in a recent interview that the team had collectively taken this decision after looking at the finances and how producer Antony Perumbavoor had financially suffered since the film was on hold for almost two years.

Priyadarshan told Manorama, “Antony is someone who has reached here from nothing. He has worked really hard to earn all these. He had kept his own life at stake when he agreed to bankroll Marakkar. He did that, trusting Mohanlal and me. Both of us didn’t receive a single penny as remuneration for this movie. We agreed to have our share when the movie makes profit. Antony has been paying huge amount of money as monthly interests for the last two years. Had one of us been adamant about releasing the movie in the theatres, it would have pushed Antony into great financial trouble. However, we wouldn’t do that.”

Priyadarshan added that it was heartbreaking for them that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham would not be enjoyed on the silver screen but he and Mohanlal could not go against Antony Perumbavoor. “Mohanlal and I do not wish to celebrate any success after leaving Antony to bear the losses. No one would be more pained than Mohanlal, Antony and myself as this film cannot be watched on the big screen,” he said.

Priyadarshan also shared that it was quite disrespectful of theatre owners to speak badly about Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty. He said, “What kind of a culture allows a person to say that cinema and theatres would exist, no matter who dies. How could they say something like that about Mammootty and Mohanlal. They said that theatres would continue to exist even if the actors are no more. I have no hatred towards anyone, but they should be respectful. I cannot accept their words that reek of arrogance.”

In an earlier conversation with the publication, Antony Perumbavoor had also expressed his displeasure towards the attitude displayed by theatre owners. “All of us had wished to release this movie in theatres. However, the theatre owners weren’t ready even to discuss it,” he said. “This pained me a lot. I am wondering what wrong have I done to them,” the film producer added.

Antony also shared that it was only a few theatre owners, and not everyone, who are against him releasing the Mohanlal-starrer in theatres.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has already won three National Film Awards – Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume.