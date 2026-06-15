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Priyadarshan was convinced a Mohanlal blockbuster would fail, while his sure bets bombed
Legendary director Priyadarshan reveals that he deeply doubted his Mohanlal movie Thenmavin Kombath, while the films he was most confident in failed.
There’s no Priyadarshan without Mohanlal, nor is there Mohanlal without Priyadarshan. Arguably the most successful director-actor duo in the history of Malayalam cinema, the two have gifted audiences with several unforgettable movies over the decades. While Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s camaraderie began in childhood, back when they were students, the two also entered the cinematic domain together.
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A cinematic brotherhood
In fact, it was in the 1978 Malayalam film Thiranottam — which marked Mohanlal’s first time facing a movie camera — that Priyadarshan also began his career as an assistant director to V Ashok Kumar. Unfortunately, the film hit the screens only in 2005 due to reported censorship issues.
Later, when Priyadarshan made his debut as an independent director with Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), Mohanlal played a lead role in it.
Priyadarshan, Mohanlal’s record-breaking blockbusters
Since then, the two have delivered several notable movies, many of which turned out to be blockbusters and are remembered to this day, particularly their comedic projects. Along with massive hits such as Chithram (1988), which ran for a record 366 days in a theatre, and Kilukkam (1991), Malayalam cinema’s first Rs 5 crore grosser, the duo has also faced a few box-office disappointments, even though some of these projects earned a cult following over the years.
During a recent interview, Priyadarshan revealed that one of their movies, which he had little confidence in, turned out to be a massive hit, while others, about which he was certain, underperformed. The director was commenting on the unpredictability of cinema, highlighting that there’s no secret formula for success.
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Priyadarshan on his flop Mohanlal movies
“I never plan a movie; it just happens. I don’t think about whether it is a remake or an original. I simply make a story that I like. Films I was most confident about, such as Mithunam (1993) and Mukundetta Sumithra Vilikkunnu (1988), did not do well at the box office. On the other hand, Thenmavin Kombath (1994) was the film I was most doubtful about, yet it worked. So, even today, I honestly don’t know what will work in cinemas and what won’t,” Priyadarshan noted during a special programme organised by Cue Studio.
Besides these, the duo has worked together in movies such as Onnanam Kunnil Oradi Kunnil (1985), Boeing Boeing (1985), Aram + Aram = Kinnaram (1985), Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu (1986), Hello My Dear Wrong Number (1986), Thalavattam (1986), Cheppu (1987), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Aryan (1988), Vandanam (1989), Kadathanadan Ambadi (1990), Akkare Akkare Akkare (1990), Abhimanyu (1991), Adhwaytham (1992), Minnaram (1994), Kaalapani (1996), Chandralekha (1997), Kakkakuyil (2001), Kilichundan Mampazham (2003), Oru Marubhoomikkadha (2011), Geethaanjali (2013), Oppam (2016), and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021).
They will next join forces in Priyadarshan’s 100th directorial venture, which will go on floors soon.
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