Priyadarshan was convinced a Mohanlal blockbuster would fail, while his sure bets bombed

There’s no Priyadarshan without Mohanlal, nor is there Mohanlal without Priyadarshan. Arguably the most successful director-actor duo in the history of Malayalam cinema, the two have gifted audiences with several unforgettable movies over the decades. While Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s camaraderie began in childhood, back when they were students, the two also entered the cinematic domain together.

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A cinematic brotherhood

In fact, it was in the 1978 Malayalam film Thiranottam — which marked Mohanlal’s first time facing a movie camera — that Priyadarshan also began his career as an assistant director to V Ashok Kumar. Unfortunately, the film hit the screens only in 2005 due to reported censorship issues.