Priyadarshan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan was on Friday admitted to a Chennai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. His condition is stable.

Priyadarshan’s National Award-winning film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, released in theatres last month. Soon, it was made available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

While Priyadarshan shot the costume-drama in just 102 days without a break, he had to wait for over two years to release it owing to the pandemic. Talking to indianexpress.com about the long wait, the director said, “After completing the film, we waited for two and half years for the film to release in theatres. I started working on this film four years ago. It was such a relief when I saw it on the big screen. No film in the world is liked by everyone. Some people have high expectations. See, appreciation is always subjective. What is good for one is not good enough for the other. Nowadays, everyone’s an expert to tell us what mistakes we have made. That’s fine. That’s part of the game. You just have to take it with a pinch of salt or you can enjoy what you do.”

Priyadarshan had previously spoken about working with two of his frequent collaborators Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. He said, “These two never ask me what I’m going to do. They’ll come to the set and won’t even wish to know the story. They’ll just ask for the scene. When they put that kind of a trust, I have a responsibility to give them back. That makes our films better.”

Last year, Priyadarshan returned to Bollywood after eight years with Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jafri. He also revealed that a new film with Akshay was in the pipeline.