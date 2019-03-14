Priya Varrier reacts to Omar Lulu’s allegations

Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu, in an interview, had said, “People in the industry find it hard to handle instant fame,” referring to Priya Varrier, who became a sensation overnight after her wink in the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi”. He also had spoken in length about misunderstandings between them, how he was forced to rework on the script to accommodate her role, and it seems like they are not in talking terms at all.

Responding to Lulu’s statement, Priya through an Instagram post had said she has “chosen to remain silent because karma would speak for itself.” The actor also added if she opens up on the issue, it would ruffle a few feathers.

Oru Adaar Love garnered harsh reviews from critics, who were quite unhappy with the misleading tone of the film and obvious misogyny, besides the horrifying climax. Omar Lulu had revealed that the young couple getting murdered towards the end was, in fact, the producers’ suggestion. One may recall that the director shot a new climax and replaced the original one.

As for Priya Varrier, she is busy with her Hindi debut Sridevi Bungalow. The suspense thriller is directed by Prashant Mambully.