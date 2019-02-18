Omar Lulu shoots new climax for Priya Prakash Varrier’s Oru Adaar Love

Director Omar Lulu’s latest film Oru Adaar Love released last week amid a huge pre-release hype. The film, however, failed to live up to the expectations of critics and fans.

Advertising

The film was panned by critics and is reportedly struggling to draw the audience to theaters. In order to salvage the movie, the makers have gone back to the drawing board.

Director Omar Lulu has shot a new climax that is said to be light-hearted and funny as opposed to the tragic one in the original version. The film with the new ending will start playing in cinemas from Wednesday.

“We re-shot the climax in a day’s time and a 10-minute sequence will replace the existing climax. Apart from this, around 10 minutes from the total duration of the movie has been cut. The new version will hit the screens from Wednesday noon show,” Omar Lulu told Manorama.

Advertising

Oru Adaar Love generated massive hype after its song Manikya Malaraya Poovi last year went viral, thanks to “wink-sensation” Priya Varrier’s performance. The film also stars Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Noorin Shereef in lead roles.