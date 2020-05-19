Celebrities on TikTok: The best Priya Prakash Varrier videos

Priya Prakash Varrier is busy exploring TikTok. (Source: Sanoj Kumar) Priya Prakash Varrier is busy exploring TikTok. (Source: Sanoj Kumar)

Priya Prakash Varrier, who made her silver screen debut with Oru Adaar Love, is keeping herself busy during the lockdown. The actor is entertaining fans on TikTok.

Priya Varrier comes clean

In a video, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed what she has done and not done in her life.

When Priya Varrier turned into Chennai Express’ Meenamma

Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with a wink scene in Oru Adaar Love, didn’t hesitate to imitate Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express.

Priya Varrier’s lip-sync game is strong

In a couple of videos, we can see Priya Prakash Varrier lip-syncing some songs and dialogues.

Priya Varrier can dance!

Priya Prakash Varrier is winning over fans with her dancing skills.

@priya.p.varrier Dance is not my forte.Yet decided to give it a try at the least 😋 ♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685

Priya Varrier and her brother are a riot!

Priya Prakash Varrier’s brother is her co-star in some TikTik videos.

When Priya turned into Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy

In another video, we see Priya Prakash Varrier mouthing Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogue from Gully Boy.

