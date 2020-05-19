Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Celebrities on TikTok: The best Priya Prakash Varrier videos

Priya Prakash Varrier, who recently deleted her Instagram account, is quite active on TikTok.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2020 11:15:46 am
priya prakash varrier on tiktok Priya Prakash Varrier is busy exploring TikTok. (Source: Sanoj Kumar)

Priya Prakash Varrier, who made her silver screen debut with Oru Adaar Love, is keeping herself busy during the lockdown. The actor is entertaining fans on TikTok.

Priya Varrier comes clean

In a video, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed what she has done and not done in her life.

@priya.p.varrier

#mallufingerdown #trending

♬ original sound – vishnupayyanat

When Priya Varrier turned into Chennai Express’ Meenamma 

Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with a wink scene in Oru Adaar Love, didn’t hesitate to imitate Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express.

@priya.p.varrier

Meenamma💗 @deepikapadukone

♬ original sound – salon.e

Priya Varrier’s lip-sync game is strong

In a couple of videos, we can see Priya Prakash Varrier lip-syncing some songs and dialogues.

@priya.p.varrier

Kannadi koodum kooti💛

♬ Kannadi Koodum Kootti – Recreated Version – Sanah Moidutty

@priya.p.varrier

All time fav💙#neehimamazhayayi

♬ original sound – Aneesha v das – Aneesha v das

Priya Varrier can dance!

Priya Prakash Varrier is winning over fans with her dancing skills.

@priya.p.varrier

International Dance Day💜

♬ MINSARA KANNA – Srinivaas & Nithiyasri Mahadevan

@priya.p.varrier

😎#thedrop #trending

♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) – Conkarah

@priya.p.varrier

Dance is not my forte.Yet decided to give it a try at the least 😋

♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685

Priya Varrier and her brother are a riot!

Priya Prakash Varrier’s brother is her co-star in some TikTik videos.

@priya.p.varrier

@prasiddhvarrier123 🤣

♬ original sound – casual_films

@priya.p.varrier

I’m vegetarian n he isn’t evidently😅@prasiddhvarrier123

♬ original sound – farsnu

When Priya turned into Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy

@priya.p.varrier

Gussa nahi ayega kya?😋#gullyboy

♬ original sound – queenammo36

In another video, we see Priya Prakash Varrier mouthing Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogue from Gully Boy.

