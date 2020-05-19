Celebrities on TikTok: The best Priya Prakash Varrier videos

Priya Prakash Varrier, who made her silver screen debut with Oru Adaar Love, is keeping herself busy during the lockdown. The actor is entertaining fans on TikTok.
Priya Varrier comes clean
In a video, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed what she has done and not done in her life.
@priya.p.varrier
When Priya Varrier turned into Chennai Express’ Meenamma
Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with a wink scene in Oru Adaar Love, didn’t hesitate to imitate Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express.
@priya.p.varrier
Meenamma💗 @deepikapadukone
Priya Varrier’s lip-sync game is strong
In a couple of videos, we can see Priya Prakash Varrier lip-syncing some songs and dialogues.
@priya.p.varrier
Kannadi koodum kooti💛
♬ Kannadi Koodum Kootti – Recreated Version – Sanah Moidutty
@priya.p.varrier
All time fav💙#neehimamazhayayi
Priya Varrier can dance!
Priya Prakash Varrier is winning over fans with her dancing skills.
@priya.p.varrier
International Dance Day💜
@priya.p.varrier
@priya.p.varrier
Dance is not my forte.Yet decided to give it a try at the least 😋
Priya Varrier and her brother are a riot!
Priya Prakash Varrier’s brother is her co-star in some TikTik videos.
@priya.p.varrier
@prasiddhvarrier123 🤣
@priya.p.varrier
I’m vegetarian n he isn’t evidently😅@prasiddhvarrier123
When Priya turned into Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy
@priya.p.varrier
Gussa nahi ayega kya?😋#gullyboy
In another video, we see Priya Prakash Varrier mouthing Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogue from Gully Boy.
