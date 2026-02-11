‘Side effects of steroid medication’: Priya Mohan on her battle with fibromyalgia, slams those body-shaming her

Coming down heavily on those passing unsolicited and insensitive comments about her physical changes online, actor-turned-social media influencer Priya Mohan, the sister of noted actor Poornima Indrajith, revealed that the weight gain is the after-effect of the steroid medication she has been taking for a chronic health condition that has severely disrupted her life. She also requested that such netizens spare her from their judgments.

A few months ago, Priya had revealed that she’s battling fibromyalgia, a chronic health condition that apparently causes unbearable pain in the muscles and joints. Although its symptoms surfaced in 2023, she was diagnosed with the disease only recently. Since then, Priya has often talked about fibromyalgia and the mental and emotional toll it has taken on her and her family, openly sharing her experiences on social media. Despite the challenges, she has not allowed the disease to overpower her. In fact, even amid all the physical and emotional distress, she has remained active online, frequently sharing new episodes of her popular vlog, which she creates with her husband, former actor Nihal Pillai.