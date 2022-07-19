Prithviraj’s Kaduva earns over Rs 40 crore worldwide

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran continues his winning streak at the box office. His latest film Kaduva, which received mixed reviews, has managed to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office in Kerala.

According to reports, Kaduva has managed to earn over Rs 40 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. And the trade is expecting the film will also soon breach the Rs 50 crore mark.

Kaduva is written and directed by Shaji Kailas. The film tells the story of a man who leads a political power struggle in order to protect his pride. The movie had come under a lot of fire after a dialogue delivered by Prithviraj’s character was deemed insensitive towards differently-abled children. After the issue gained traction, both Prithviraj and Shaji offered an apology, admitting the mistake. The makers also removed the controversial dialogue from the movie, which was already playing in cinemas.

“This entire movie, which is a celebration of vanity, is so excruciatingly dull. One can’t help but wonder, who still finds slow-motion walks and frequent twirls of moustache a product of big-screen entertainment?,” Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review of Kaduva.

Prithviraj’s last theatrical release was the political thriller Jana Gana Mana. The film was a commercial and critical success.