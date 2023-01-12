scorecardresearch
Prithviraj’s Kaapa gets OTT release date

Malayalam film Kaapa stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj SukumaranPrithviraj’s Kaapa will stream on Netflix.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Malayalam gangster drama Kaapa will begin streaming on Netflix from January 19. The announcement was made by the OTT giant’s official Twitter account.

The announcement was made on Thursday with the caption, “Mattoru Kailas chithram. Kaapa coming to Netflix on 19th January. See you at Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapuram (Another Shaji Kailas film. Kaapa coming to Netflix on 19th January. See you at Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapuram).”

Kaapa released in theatres in December 2022. Manoj Kumar R of Indianexpress.com wrote in his review, “Prithviraj’s act as Madhu is hard to buy as he comes across as an indecisive and unwise criminal, despite being the head of a crime syndicate. He makes one idiotic choice after another. For a man, who has been hardened by the ruthless ways of the underworld, he can’t make an informed guess and steer clear of situations that could endanger his life.”

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaapa also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles.

