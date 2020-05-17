Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham completes shoot in Jordan

The shoot of Prithviraj’s upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, has been wrapped up. (Photo: Prithviraj/Twitter, Prithviraj/Instagram) The shoot of Prithviraj’s upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, has been wrapped up. (Photo: Prithviraj/Twitter, Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj recently took to Twitter to announce that his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham’s Jordan shoot is complete. The actor-filmmaker, along with 57 crew members of the film, have been stranded in Jordan since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Twitter post, Prithviraj shared a photo of his entire crew. “#Aadujeevitham Schedule pack up!,” the caption read.

For the uninitiated, the Lucifer director went to Jordan to shoot but was stuck there as the country imposed restrictions amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic. In a Facebook post he wrote that the situation was continuing to get difficult for him and the crew and the Jordanian government revoked their permission to shoot in the Wadi Rum desert as a precautionary measure.

“We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity. As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future,” he added.

Things are looking up for the Aadujeevitham crew as they have finished the shoot and it looks like they will soon return to India as well.

