Prithviraj’s 11-year-old daughter Alankrita croons song in I, Nobody: ‘We are proud’

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s film I, Nobody hit theatres on Thursday. On the occasion, Prithviraj revealed that his 11-year-old daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj sang the song “Circus” in the film.

Taking to X, the actor-filmmaker thanked audiences for their love and support for I, Nobody and revealed that the song “Circus” was sung by his daughter Alankrita. “Thank you for the love, reviews and feedback on I, Nobody. ‘Circus’ from I, Nobody, composed by Jakes Bejoy, and written by Zeeba Tomy, is a very special song for us as this is sung by our own little Ally, all of 11 years old!” he wrote.

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Prithviraj added, “Dear Ally, Mamma and Daada are so so proud of the passion and drive you have cultivated in music and we hope and pray you keep the fire burning forever. Thanks to ‘Jakes uncle’ for trusting her with this incredible track and guiding her through the whole process.”

Thank you for the love, reviews and feedback on I, Nobody. ❤️ “Circus” from I, Nobody, composed by Jakes Bejoy, and written by Zeeba Tomy, is a very special song for us as this is sung by our own little Ally, all of 11 years old!

Dear Ally, Mamma and Daada are so so proud of the… pic.twitter.com/a8eosGjloO — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 9, 2026

Prithviraj shared that it was I, Nobody director Nisam Basheer who pushed his daughter Alankrita to sing the track. “To Nisaam who insisted that she sing this vitally important song in the film…and..Special thanks to Simi aunty, Dominic sir, Lovely ma’am and Pushkar sir, her music teachers over the years for teaching her so well! I, Nobody. In theatres near you!” he concluded.

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Meanwhile, I, Nobody, also starring Parvathy, Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Vinay Forrt and Vijayaraghavan, has opened to a mixed response from critics and audiences. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of I, Nobody read, “Prithviraj blends into the character with restraint, and there is something commendable about the choice. He does not walk into the film like a star. He lets the character be small, confused and scared. But the problem is that the restraint rarely shifts gears.The biggest issue, and it is the one that drags the film down, is pacing. At close to two hours and forty minutes, I, Nobody needed to earn every minute of its runtime. The second act sags; scenes are held longer than they need to. Information that could have been delivered in one exchange is spread across two or three.”