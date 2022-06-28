Prithviraj wants to remake Bro Daddy in Tamil with Rajinikanth: ‘He has a fantastic comic timing’

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy promoting his upcoming movie Kaduva, which is Malayalam for tiger. He was in Chennai recently to unveil the Tamil version of the film’s trailer. While addressing the media there, he expressed his desire to direct the Tamil remake of Bro Daddy with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The role was originally played by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

“Rajinikanth sir is India’s biggest superstar and has a cult following. But, people have forgotten Rajinikanth sir’s amazing comic timing. We are even aware of Kamal’s sir comic timing. But, we don’t speak of Rajini sir’s sense of humour. He has fantastic comic timing. When I finished Bro Daddy, I thought if I ever do that film in Tamil, I would cast Rajini sir in Lal sir’s character. I’d love to see Rajini sir in a family comedy-drama,” Prithviraj said.

Prithviraj has so far directed two movies, both starring Mohanlal. His last film Bro Daddy, which was released directly on Disney Plus Hostar, was his second directorial outing. The film revolves around the close bond shared between a father and son. Prithviraj had also played the second lead in the movie, which had actors Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female leads.

Prithviraj’s Kaduva, meanwhile, has been postponed by a week. The film was due to arrive in cinemas this Thursday. Its release has been pushed to July 7 for reasons that are not yet clear. Prithviraj announced the postponement of the film’s release citing “unforeseen circumstances” without giving the exact reason for the delay. He, however, is continuing with the promotions of the film.