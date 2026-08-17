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Prithviraj unleashes high-octane action in Khalifa trailer, but last 5 seconds steal the show
The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa, directed by Vysakh, was released on Sunday, introducing the actor as Mambarakkal Aamir Ali in a two-part action thriller set in the gold smuggling underworld.
The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Khalifa dropped on Sunday evening. Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu Abraham, the two-minute-37-second promo introduces Prithviraj as Mambarakkal Aamir Ali, a man who fights and schemes his way to the top of the gold smuggling business in a world full of criminals, corrupt officials and powerful men who do not take kindly to being challenged.
The trailer opens with a reference to COFEPOSA, the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, immediately establishing the legal and criminal framework the story operates within. Indrans appears early, saying, “That is the story they are going with,” setting up the narrative as one that will be told from the perspective of the people the law is designed to catch.
From there, the trailer moves quickly through a series of action-heavy sequences. The trailer also introduces Neil Nitin Mukesh, making his Malayalam cinema debut, in what appears to be a significant role on the opposing side of the conflict. Malavika Sharma features as the female lead, with Mohini as Noorjahan, Kyraa Vasudevan as Vyshanavi, Shammi Thilakan as Raghavan, and Shine Varghese as Sudhip. The supporting cast also includes Renji Panicker, Shivajith, Indrans, Anand Manmadhan, Don Michael and Master Nafash as Rushin.
The trailer’s biggest talking point, however, comes in its final moments. A brief glimpse of a character at the very end has triggered widespread speculation online about whether it is Mohanlal appearing as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, a role that has been listed in the film’s credits as a special appearance. Prithviraj tagged Mohanlal in his post sharing the trailer on X, writing, “Presenting the Khalifa trailer. This Onam, a legacy awakens.”
Presenting the #KHALIFA trailer.
Link – https://t.co/TjOkssiPBC
This Onam..A legacy awakens! 🔥
Booking Link – https://t.co/2ZWzgORUnZ
In theatres worldwide from 20th August 2026!@khalifathemovie@mohanlal #directorvysakh#jiinuinnovation pic.twitter.com/E8i4fcUAKq
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 16, 2026
Khalifa will release in two parts. The first instalment, titled Khalifa: The Intro, arrives in theatres worldwide on August 20, during the Onam window.
Also Read: Prithviraj says Khalifa ‘not an out-and-out actioner,’ shares major update on Mohanlal’s role
The music and background score are by Jakes Bejoy, and editing by Chaman Chacko. The film is produced by Jinu V Abraham and Suraj Kumar under the banner of Jiinu Abraham Innovation. Shooting wrapped in June 2026, with portions filmed in Dubai earlier in the year.
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