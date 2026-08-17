Prithviraj unleashes high-octane action in Khalifa trailer, but last 5 seconds steal the show

The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Khalifa dropped on Sunday evening. Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu Abraham, the two-minute-37-second promo introduces Prithviraj as Mambarakkal Aamir Ali, a man who fights and schemes his way to the top of the gold smuggling business in a world full of criminals, corrupt officials and powerful men who do not take kindly to being challenged.

The trailer opens with a reference to COFEPOSA, the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, immediately establishing the legal and criminal framework the story operates within. Indrans appears early, saying, “That is the story they are going with,” setting up the narrative as one that will be told from the perspective of the people the law is designed to catch.