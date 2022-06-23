Prithviraj trades his old Lamborghini for Urus SUV, spends Rs 7 lakh for fancy number plate. Watch

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is passionate about cars. And he has added a Lamborghini Urus SUV to his collection of luxury cars. He is said to have bought a pre-owned Urus SUV after exchanging his two-seater Lamborghini Hurracan. The ex-showroom price of a Lamborghini Urus is between Rs 3.15-3.43 crore.

The video of Prithviraj receiving the all-black version of Urus SUV is being shared by his fans online. He is also said to have spent a whopping Rs 7 lakh for a fancy registration number. The new entrant will join Prithviraj’s garage which is already a home to, according to Cartoq, Land Rover Defender 110, Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayenne, Tata Safari and a Mini Cooper JCW.

After taking the delivery of his new car, Prithviraj joined the sets of his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. The final leg of the shooting is underway in Ranni, a small town in Kerala. The film, which is based on the novel of the same name, is directed by Blessy. It marks the comeback of Oscar-winner AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 30 years. Superstar Mohanlal’s Yoddha, which came out in 1992, is the only Malayalam film in Rahman’s career to date.

The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham returned to India last week after shooting for the movie for about two months in Jordon. The filmmakers had to earlier cut short the production in 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Prithviraj was last seen in Jana Gana Mana, which was both a critical and commercial hit. He is now waiting for the release of Kaduva, which is due in cinemas on June 30.