Prithviraj is Zayed Masood in Lucifer

Political thriller Lucifer is one of the most anticipated Mollywood films of 2019. Fans are excited to see Mohanlal as an anti-hero in the film, and the trailer itself had garnered a positive response from the audience. On Tuesday, as a surprise to all his fans, actor-turned-filmmaker Prithviraj revealed his look in the film.

The star tweeted, “#L #27 #ZayedMasood” and shared a picture of his character from Lucifer.

Prithviraj looks every bit intimidating in the new poster, and is seen sporting all black, the look complete with a beanie and thick glasses. Although other details of Zayed Masood hasn’t been revealed yet, this will definitely add to the movie’s hype as Prithviraj’s role in the film comes as a complete surprise.

Lucifer marks Prithviraj’s directorial debut, and the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar and Fazil among others. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is, reportedly, playing the antagonist in Lucifer.

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Lucifer is all set to release on March 28.